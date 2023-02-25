Flood of praise for Hyderabad cop who saved heart attack victim

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man who suddenly collapsed after suffering a heart stroke was saved by a traffic constable who showed presence of mind to immediately perform CPR on the victim. The incident took place at Aramgarh on Friday morning. Balaraju from LB Nagar was declared stable by the doctors after he was shifted to a nearby hospital. Traffic constable Rajashekar who is working with Rajendranagar police earned praise from his officers.

Rajashekar was congratulated by Cyberabad Traffic DCP Harshavardhan, Shamshabad ACP (Traffic) Srinivasa Naidu, Rajendranagar Inspector Shyamsunder Reddy in the presence of Cyebrabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra.

Taking to Twitter, Health Minister Harish Rao said, “Highly appreciate traffic police Rajashekhar of Rajendranagar PS for doing a commendable job in saving precious life by immediately doing CPR.”“Telangana Govt will conduct CPR training to all frontline employees & workers next week in view of increasing reports of such incidents,” he tweeted.

HYDERABAD: A man who suddenly collapsed after suffering a heart stroke was saved by a traffic constable who showed presence of mind to immediately perform CPR on the victim. The incident took place at Aramgarh on Friday morning. Balaraju from LB Nagar was declared stable by the doctors after he was shifted to a nearby hospital. Traffic constable Rajashekar who is working with Rajendranagar police earned praise from his officers. Rajashekar was congratulated by Cyberabad Traffic DCP Harshavardhan, Shamshabad ACP (Traffic) Srinivasa Naidu, Rajendranagar Inspector Shyamsunder Reddy in the presence of Cyebrabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra. Taking to Twitter, Health Minister Harish Rao said, “Highly appreciate traffic police Rajashekhar of Rajendranagar PS for doing a commendable job in saving precious life by immediately doing CPR.”“Telangana Govt will conduct CPR training to all frontline employees & workers next week in view of increasing reports of such incidents,” he tweeted.