Peanut butter time!

HYDERABAD: Its Peanut Butter Day in the US and for all those who love having it served every morning for breakfast or for any meal of the day we got you few recipes that you cannot resist from making them at home.

Peanut Butter

Ingredients:

Peanuts unsalted, shelled, dry roasted or raw 284 gms (1 cup) | Kosher Salt: 3 gms (optional)| Special Equipment: food processor

Method:

● Roast the peanuts, preheat the oven 350 degrees. Spread the peanuts on a sheet tray. Roast it for 5 minutes the rotate and roast for additional 5 minutes.

● Add warm peanuts to a food processor or blender pulse for 5 seconds to break the down. Process it again on high speed for 1 minute. The texture should look like wet sand. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl or cup.

● Continue to process at high seep for 1 minute. The peanuts will start to clump together and form a mass. Scape down the sides and bottom of the bowl or cup. Process on high speed for 1 minute. The peanuts will become smooth and look like thick peanut butter. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl or cup.

● Add salt and process on high speed for 1 to 2 minutes. The peanut butter will be very smooth and pourable.

● Transfer the warm peanut butter into a jar or airtight container. Once it cools. It will thicken up and become spreadable.

Malaysian Chicken Satay

Ingredients:

Chicken thigh cube cut: 500 gms | Skewers: 10 nos | Toasted coriander seeds: 1 tbsp | Garlic cloves: 2 nos | Green onions sliced : 5 nos | Chili powder: 1/2 tsp | Sugar: 2 tbsp | Salt: 1/2 tsp | Olive oil: 2tbsp | Turmeric: 1 tsp

Satay Peanut Sauce:

Peanut butter: 2/3 cup | Tamarind sauce : 1/4 cup |Water: 1/2 cup | Brown sugar: 2 tbsp | Grated ginger: 2 tsp| Garlic pressed or minced: 1 no | Red pepper flakes:1/4 tsp

Method:

● Add marinade ingredients to blender until smooth. Pour marinade into a zip top plastic bag and add cube cut chicken thigh. Seal and place chicken in the refrigerator for 2-24 hours

● Thread marinated chicken tenders onto skewers. Grill the chicken turning frequently to prevent burning. The chicken should be slightly charred on the outside

For Satay Peanut Sauce:

● Whisk together peanut sauce ingredients in a small saucepan, heat until warm Serve with Chicken Satay.

— Chef Nitin Bhardwaj, Culinay Head, Taro

Peanut Butter Milk Shake

Ingredients:

Peanut butter: 120 gms | Vanilla ice cream: 2 scoops | Standardised milk: 150 ml | Ice cubes: 3 nos | Whip cream: to garnish

Method:

● Take all the ingredients into a blender (milk first), blend at low speed, add tsp of peanut butter to spread on top of the glass inside an whip cream to cover the glass.

● Add roasted and grated peanut dust on the cream.

— Sathish Kumar, Beverage Manager, Taro

Peanut Butter Brownies

Ingredients:

Crunchy peanut butter: 225 gms | Dark chocolate: 150 gms | Sugar: 1 1/4 cup (250 gms) | Eggs:3 nos | All purpose flour: 1 cup(120 gms) | Baking powder: 1 1/2 tsp | Salt: a pinch | Milk or semi sweet chocolate chips: 50 gms| Peanut butter :50 gms

Method:

● 20 cm baking pan lined with parchment paper and grease it with oil set it aside.

● Take peanut butter, dark chocolate, sugar in a sauce pan and heat gently to melt it down.

● Add eggs and whisk well.

● Spoon this into the baking pan and spread it evenly.

● Spoon a little of butter over top and bake for 35 mins and 45 mins until the brownie is done.

● Remove it and let it cool completely in the pan.

● Now melt the remaining 50 gms of chocolate and drizzle this over the brownies.

● Remove it and cut into squares and serve.



Peanut Butter Cookies

Ingredients:

All purpose flour: 1 1/2 cup| Baking soda: 1/2 tsp | Salt : 1/4 tsp| Unsatled butter, softened: 1/2 cup(115 gms) | Light brown sugar: 3/4 cup (150 gms) | Granulated sugar: 1/4 cup( 50 gms)| Egg: 1 no | Pure vanilla extract: 1 tsp

Method:

● Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats and set aside

● In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt

● In a bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or in large mixing bowl using a handheld mixer, cream the butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar together for 1 to 2 minutes or until well combined

● Mix in the peanut butter, egg and vanilla extract until fully combined making sure to stop and scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed.

● Add dry ingredients and mix until just combined

● Place 3 tbps of granulated sugar in a small bowl. Using 1.5 tbsp cookie scoop, scoop the cookie dough , roll into a ball and coast in the granulated sugar. Place each ball of cookie dough onto the prepared baking sheets, making sure to leave a little room between each one. Gently press each one down with a fork to make a small cris-cross pattern

● Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the tops of the cookies are set. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the baking sheet for 5 to 10 minutes, then carefully transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

