Excited about the opportunity India presents: Telangana IT Minister KTR 

The panels deliberated on the key pillars that reinforce the global growth of the life sciences industry. 

Published: 26th February 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Addressing the valedictory ceremony of BioAsia 2023, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that he was excited about the possibilities of technology acting as a force multiplier to help the life sciences industry innovate. 

“The most precious resource we have at our disposal, the human capital - the young India, could start working on world class innovations,” he said. 

“I am excited about the opportunities that India presents in terms of scale, in terms of manufacturing medical devices, pharmaceuticals and all kinds of life sciences products. I am a firm believer in the 3‘I’ mantra - Innovation, Infrastructure and Inclusive growth. These 3Is can make the fourth ‘I’ -- India -- a true powerhouse of talented first world countries in times to come,” Rama Rao said. 

BioAsia, one of the largest life sciences events in Asia, has witnessed its biggest edition this year, in terms of the impact it has created. The event saw the participation of over 2,000 delegates, 175 exhibitors and startups, representation of 50 countries and over 2,000 B2B meetings in the last two days. Day-2 of BioAsia ended with an extraordinary showcase of startups, comprising 76 brilliant participants hailing from national and international geographies.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao with Hari S Bhartia, founder and co-chairman, Jubilant Bhartia on the sidelines of the BioAsia 2023 in Hyderabad on Saturday. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary - IT, Electronics & Communications, is also seen

The second day of BioAsia 2023 held five panel discussions including a chat between Sumbul Desai, VP Health, Apple, USA and Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals, India. The panels deliberated on the key pillars that reinforce the global growth of the life sciences industry. 

The first panel on ‘Data, analytics and technology to transform drug R&D: Redefining innovation’, delved into the benefits of using data analytics and technology across research and development process and the opportunities introduced to India through them. 

The follow up panel on ‘India for India and India for world: Where does quality stand?’, focused on the challenges India faces regarding drug and device quality and the solutions to these challenges. A third panel on the topic of ‘Med-tech penetration: What is the way ahead?’ witnesses leaders discussing roads that will enable India to continue to build strength in the medical devices’ ecosystem leveraging India’s inherent IT strength.

OVERWHELMING RESPONSE 
