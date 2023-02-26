GHMC flooded with complaints

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is flooded with complaints on stray dogs in the city. In less than 48 hours, the Corporation received as many as 15,000 complaints or around 400 per hour through the ‘MyGHMC’ app as well as its helpline No. 040-21111111.

On Friday, the GHMC launched a special drive to catch strays, netting about 350 dogs in the course of the day.

GHMC staff is working two shifts to attend to the complaints in all the 30 circles of the corporations.

On Saturday, the civic body launched mass awareness campaigns in educational institutions, meat shops and other establishments across the city.

GHMC authorities visited various schools and gave tips to students on how to avoid stray dog attacks and preventive measures to be taken. They also distributed pamphlets to the students on measures to be adopted to prevent stray dog attacks.

The initiative was taken up on the directions of the State government to curb stray dog attacks in the city.

