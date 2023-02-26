Home Cities Hyderabad

Ilaiyaraaja concert in Hyderabad today

Several eminent personalities from politics, cinema, business and other walks of life are expected to be present at the event.

Published: 26th February 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja. (File Photo | Express)

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja will be performing in a grand concert on February 26 at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. 

Nearly 18,000 music lovers are expected to attend the concert which will feature an ensemble of 80 musicians. According to Hyderabad Talkies, the event organisers, this concert is a celebration of the legendary composer’s illustrious career and his contribution to music. Several eminent personalities from politics, cinema, business and other walks of life are expected to be present at the event.

Ahead of Ilaiyaraaja’s performance, a tribute concert was also organised on Sunday with a stellar line-up including music directors Anup Rubens and Vishal Chandrasekhar, renowned bands of Hyderabad and noted singers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ilaiyaraaja
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp