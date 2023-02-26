Ilaiyaraaja concert in Hyderabad today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja will be performing in a grand concert on February 26 at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

Nearly 18,000 music lovers are expected to attend the concert which will feature an ensemble of 80 musicians. According to Hyderabad Talkies, the event organisers, this concert is a celebration of the legendary composer’s illustrious career and his contribution to music. Several eminent personalities from politics, cinema, business and other walks of life are expected to be present at the event.

Ahead of Ilaiyaraaja’s performance, a tribute concert was also organised on Sunday with a stellar line-up including music directors Anup Rubens and Vishal Chandrasekhar, renowned bands of Hyderabad and noted singers.

