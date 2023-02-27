Ex-servicemen allege neglect towards ‘Sainik Welfare’ by Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Is coming back alive, a sin that we have committed?” questioned ex-servicemen who thronged in huge numbers at Dharna Chowk on Sunday to stage their protest against the State government’s alleged negligence towards ‘Sainik Welfare’. They made these remarks in the backdrop of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 5 crore to a martyred soldier’s family, while allegedly “ignoring” the welfare of living ex-servicemen.

The soldiers demanded at least 5 per cent reservation for ex-servicemen and for the Children of Army Personnel (CAP) in government jobs and sought exemption from physical tests and written exams. The other demands raised by ex-soldiers include setting up of a separate corporation with a corpus fund to encourage aspiring entrepreneurs and housing in the form of 5 acres, or housing plots, 2BHK houses. Underscoring another predominant issue that they are facing, D Dhaivadheenam said that the State government is not giving a No Objection Certificate to sell the 5 acres which were given to some of them 10 years ago.

