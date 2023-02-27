Office spaces in Hyderabad likely to increase by 15 million sqft in FY23

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The real estate market in Hyderabad is witnessing a surge in the development of commercial properties, with numerous developers acquiring land for the purpose. As a result, the office market in Hyderabad is poised to witness up to 15 million sqft of additional space within the next three to four quarters.

According to Cushman & Wakefield, nearly 7-8 million sqft of new supply is expected in Gachibowli over the next 9-12 months. This suggests increasing pressure on landlords to lease out vacant space. Tenants with larger or longer-term space requirements should explore Gachibowli (and the emerging catchment along ORR) for significant rental savings. However, higher pre-leasing and a robust deal pipeline indicate that tenants may not have the same flexibility in Madhapur.

In the last quarter of FY22, office leasing activity was recorded at 1.15 million sqft, denoting a quarter-on-quarter drop of 25%. However, the annual demand was 13% higher than in 2021, reaching 6.7 million sqft. In the flex space segment, robust enterprise demand continued with a take-up of nearly 19,000 seats, a 60% growth on an annual basis. A few large transactions in Madhapur that were in the final stages were delayed in Q4 and are due to close in the first half of FY23. Annual net absorption has reached 5.5 million sqft, the third-largest at the pan-India level.

Large-scale new completions have contributed to the vacancy rate over the last 12 months, reaching 21.1% at the end of 2022. The vacancy rate in Madhapur has reached 10.7%, with a continued flight to quality among occupiers. Meanwhile, vacancy in Gachibowli has almost reached 40%, with unoccupied space doubling up in 2022. A robust supply pipeline in 2023 indicates a further rise in vacancy in the Gachibowli submarket, especially in the emerging locations in Nanakramguda along ORR.Asking rentals have remained stable for another quarter, owing to higher vacancies and robust supply. Stable rents are expected to continue in 2023.

RISE IN DEMAND

In the last quarter of FY22, office leasing activity was recorded at 1.15 million sqft, denoting a quarter-on-quarter drop of 25%. However, the annual demand was 13% higher than in 2021

HYDERABAD: The real estate market in Hyderabad is witnessing a surge in the development of commercial properties, with numerous developers acquiring land for the purpose. As a result, the office market in Hyderabad is poised to witness up to 15 million sqft of additional space within the next three to four quarters. According to Cushman & Wakefield, nearly 7-8 million sqft of new supply is expected in Gachibowli over the next 9-12 months. This suggests increasing pressure on landlords to lease out vacant space. Tenants with larger or longer-term space requirements should explore Gachibowli (and the emerging catchment along ORR) for significant rental savings. However, higher pre-leasing and a robust deal pipeline indicate that tenants may not have the same flexibility in Madhapur. In the last quarter of FY22, office leasing activity was recorded at 1.15 million sqft, denoting a quarter-on-quarter drop of 25%. However, the annual demand was 13% higher than in 2021, reaching 6.7 million sqft. In the flex space segment, robust enterprise demand continued with a take-up of nearly 19,000 seats, a 60% growth on an annual basis. A few large transactions in Madhapur that were in the final stages were delayed in Q4 and are due to close in the first half of FY23. Annual net absorption has reached 5.5 million sqft, the third-largest at the pan-India level. Large-scale new completions have contributed to the vacancy rate over the last 12 months, reaching 21.1% at the end of 2022. The vacancy rate in Madhapur has reached 10.7%, with a continued flight to quality among occupiers. Meanwhile, vacancy in Gachibowli has almost reached 40%, with unoccupied space doubling up in 2022. A robust supply pipeline in 2023 indicates a further rise in vacancy in the Gachibowli submarket, especially in the emerging locations in Nanakramguda along ORR.Asking rentals have remained stable for another quarter, owing to higher vacancies and robust supply. Stable rents are expected to continue in 2023. RISE IN DEMAND In the last quarter of FY22, office leasing activity was recorded at 1.15 million sqft, denoting a quarter-on-quarter drop of 25%. However, the annual demand was 13% higher than in 2021