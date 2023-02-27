Youth missing for two weeks found dead, friend arrested in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decomposed body of a 25-year-old who went missing two weeks ago was found in Balapur on Sunday. Police suspect that Mohammad Shah Faisal, a resident of Osmannagar, was killed by his 22-year-old friend Abdul Jabbar, who lives in Minar Colony. Balapur police, who registered a missing case on February 12, traced the accused after the mobile phone of the deceased was switched on by a person who brought it from an authorised second hand phone seller. When police tracked down the phone user and questioned him, he informed them that he had purchased it from a person, who in turn bought it from another person. On further investigation, police found that the phone was sold by Jabbar. Police picked up Jabbar from his residence in Minar Colony and he confessed to killing his friend. According to police, Jabbar and Faisal had an argument when they went out on February 12. In a fit of rage, Jabbar abused Faisal and hit him with a stick on his head. As Faisal lost his consciousness, Jabbar beat him to death with a rock. He then threw the body into a pile of stones and hid it with with a cement bag, police added.Police produced Jabbar before a city court.