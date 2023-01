By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A minor fire broke out in a shop in Monda Market on Sunday. No casualty was reported in the incident. Police suspect a short-circuit to be the reason behind the fire that broke out in Laxman & Sons, located in Monda Market, falling under Market PS.

They said that the loss was yet to be ascertained. Neighbours and onlookers alerted the police and fire department when they saw smoke billowing out from the shop. Three fire engines rushed to the shop and doused the flames.

