Cops yet to nab engineering students for killing two on New Year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police are yet to arrest the accused engineering students who reportedly killed two persons by dangerously driving a car under the influence of alcohol. Officers said the accused person, who was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, is still getting treatment in the hospital.

The question as to where the two engineering students got drunk so late in the night and how drunk they were, have still remained unanswered.

The police said that they are waiting for the medical reports to corroborate the initial impression of testing positive in the breathalyzer test.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, two engineering students — K Pranav and his friend P Srivardhan Rao — drove their car over two pedestrians on Banjara Hills Road No. 3. They were going from KBR Park towards Punjagutta when the incident occurred.

The victims — Bheemavarapu Eswari, 55, and Avidi Sreenu, 50 — were attempting to cross the road when the accident occurred. When the speeding car hit them, they plunged into the air and scattered a few metres away, hitting a signboard in the process. Both of them died on the spot. Meanwhile, it may be noted that the police have registered 3,173 drunk driving cases on the eve of the New Year.

