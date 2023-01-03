Home Cities Hyderabad

State attracted Rs 3.3 lakh cr in investments since 2014: KTR

Minister says Telangana's revolutionary policies and transparent governance help in attracting investors

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao speaks to officials from different departments during a review meeting on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has attracted a whopping Rs 3.30 lakh crore ($40 billion) worth of investments since 2014 under TS-iPASS and in the IT & ITeS sectors, said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. “The State has consequently created over 22.5 lakh jobs. The overall investments and employment figures would be much higher if real estate, hospitality, mining, logistics and other sectors are taken into account,” he observed.

At a meeting on Monday with officials from the IT & Industries and Commerce departments, Rama Rao directed them to prepare a report on the investments attracted by all sectors in the State. He said the Telangana government’s revolutionary policies, industrial parks, transparent governance and TS-iPASS, launched in sync with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision helped in attracting investments.

Rama Rao said that a total of 14 priority sectors were identified by the State government and a director was appointed to each of the sectors.

The constant engagement with the companies and explaining to them the State government’s policies and availability of world-class infrastructure helped in attracting investments, he said.

He lauded the officials of the IT and Industries departments and exhorted them to work in the same spirit to attract the spree of investments into the State. Various activities to be taken up by the two departments and the projects scheduled to be inaugurated were discussed at the meeting.

Expressing happiness over the huge number of jobs created as a result of the investments, Rama Rao said that Hyderabad overtook the cities which were in leading positions in providing employment opportunities.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary of IT and Industries departments Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department Arvind Kumar, TSIIC Ltd Vice-Chairman and Managing Director EV Narsimha Reddy and directors of various wings under the IT and Industries departments were present at the meeting.

