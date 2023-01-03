Tata Institute of Fundamental Research professor launches CCMB’s Young Innovator programme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Only 26 candidates were selected out of the roughly 200 participants who applied to take part in the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology’s (CCMB) Young Innovators programme. It was launched by Ullas Kolthur of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research on Monday.

As part of the initiative, bright schoolchildren from Classes 8 to 10 are identified and encouraged to appreciate scientific methodologies. After the talk by Kolthur on food and metabolism, a selection test was held for the students.

The selected students will now undergo hands-on sessions at the CCMB from January 4 to 13. The selection test included questions in logic, mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology.

The selected students will carry out experiments such as the preparation and analysis of their own DNA, preparation and examination of nanoparticles, growing and counting bacteria, and observing the developmental processes in drosophila and zebrafish, in addition to visiting several facilities of the centre.

Apart from this, they will also interact with various scientists and discuss their work during the programme.

