Celebrating sustainability and Indian handcraft

Published: 04th January 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking the ideas of sustainability and Indian handcrafting ahead, award-winning textile designer Gaurang Shah will host Carvaan — an exhibit of 20 talented Indian designers, and artisans who value innovation and development of India’s traditional handicrafts. The show will be held at the Gaurang’s Kitchen.

The exhibit aims to invigorate the weaving traditions of India and bring fresh ideas, design, and colour to the Kashmiri Pashmina. Other featured brands include AVE, Andraab, VRISÁ, Avacara, Weavers Studio, Twenty Nine, Paiwand, Purvi Doshi, Purvi Patel, Silver Streak, Sonchiraiya, Purabh Paschim, Behind the seams by Tanvi and Sonali, Loka, Revival, Kalam Creations and Deepa Gurnani. These brands are dedicated to preserving the handcrafted traditions of India, upcycling textile waste, and bringing sustainable and cruelty-free fashion to the world.

In addition to its focus on handcrafted textiles and traditional cuisine, the Carvaan exhibit also featured the finest selection of luxury couture, bridal, print, and accessories from the heart of India in both New York and Bengaluru. Visitors will have the opportunity to choose from the best fashion labels and browse a wide range of Indian traditional and contemporary wear from leading designers at the multi-designer store. Gaurang Shah, a textile maverick, has been traversing the country for the last 20 years, invigorating the weaving traditions of India.

Bringing forth relentless creative and aesthetic ideas. As the mastermind behind Carvaan, Gaurang Shah believes in the power of the exhibit to invigorate the weaving traditions of India and bring forth relentless creative and aesthetic ideas at the intersection of art, craft, and design. Through the finely handwoven textiles and fine vegetarian cuisine offered at the exhibit, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse into the vast handcrafted heritage and food arts of India.

