Denied permission to protest, Telangana Congress plans to move court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress has decided to challenge the denial of police permission for its proposed protest demanding the release of funds to Panchayat Raj institutions in court. Amidst reports of the diversion of funds sanctioned to Panchayat Raj institutions, the Congress planned to hold a protest at Dharna Chowk on Tuesday with sarpanches on the issues faced by them. However, the police turned down the request and detained Congress cadres and leaders as a preventive measure.

The police also detained TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for stepping out of his residence. During the heated arguments that followed, Revanth accused the police of trampling his basic right and privilege to move freely in his Parliamentary constituency. Congress sources said that the party would bring these issues to the notice of the court seeking directions against the “arbitrary and illegal” detentions.

