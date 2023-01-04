Home Cities Hyderabad

Heera Group’s Nowhera Shaikh appears before ED

Sources said that Nowhera deposed before the investigators armed with several documents containing details of the properties attached by the ED.

Nowhera Shaikh, director of Heera Group

Nowhera Shaikh, director of Heera Group

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heera Group MD Nowhera Shaikh on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate which is investigating the alleged scam worth thousands of crores allegedly perpetrated by her company. Sources said that Nowhera was deposed before the investigators armed with several documents containing details of the properties attached by the ED.

Later, she told the media that she appeared before the ED with regard to the attachment of properties bought by the company. She reiterated that she would be returning the money taken from depositors by promising high returns. Nowhera also said that she was cooperating with the ED and that false cases had been filed against her after she launched a political party.

