Is AI to redefine Art?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AI tech is smart. Maybe smarter than us. AI painting, image-making platforms like DALL-E2 and numerous other apps that have taken over the world of the mystic are surely surpassing human intelligence in a fraction of a second. Just recently, actress Rakul Preet Singh posted a few pictures by joining the worldwide trend on AI art.

In a tweet, the thread actress posted her pictures created by AI image technologies and captioned it, “Hadddd to jump onto the trend .. Which one is your favorite??” But what is this trend all about? CE speaks to artists and visual thinkers about AI image technologies that are likely to be a major trend in 2023.

“Augmented reality and human art, when merged, will redefine art for sure, and 2023 is the year of this merger. Many artists and graphic designers have already been seeking references from AI- Image processing websites to make their imagination in a realistic visual form, which they can then modulate to come up with the art of their own,” said Abdul Manan, a freelance UI/UX designer who is also a graffiti artist.

But will this ever take over the art that humans make? Or will run parallel to the artists who would like to seek reference from machines to redefine their art?

“Art changes as time goes on. Now, AI art is a fresh and new concept to us. It is great to be able to show the world what we are visualising in our mind and that can be put down accurately,” says Vijay, a mural and visual artist who painted many street arts. He added, “It is true that AI art has made art more available and that also can help artists.

Though the concept of AI art can make everyone an artist and help them make things visually presentable, it also needs to be agreed upon that the concept of art can only be visualised by a human. AI art can make presentations but the beauty of the art lies in what to present through art. The blemishes of art which make the particular piece of art so exquisite may no longer be a thing with the help of AI art.”

