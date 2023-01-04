Supplier, 3 peddlers held with hash oil

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: H-NEW sleuths have busted a drug peddling chain operated by an Andhra Pradesh-based supplier by taking three peddlers into custody and seizing 60 litres of hash oil from them. Police said N Praveen Kumar of Visakhapatnam used to supply hash oil to 15 peddlers in Hyderabad.

He used to buy petroleum ether from Hyderabad, transport it to Visakhapatnam and prepare hash oil. Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Praveen, P Mohan Yadav, P Kalyan and B Suresh at Chikkadpally and seized 60 bottles of hash oil and 400 litres of petroleum ether from them.

