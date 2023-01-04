Home Cities Hyderabad

Supplier, 3 peddlers held with hash oil

Police said N Praveen Kumar of Visakhapatnam used to supply hash oil to 15 peddlers in Hyderabad.

Published: 04th January 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, drug trafficking

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: H-NEW sleuths have busted a drug peddling chain operated by an Andhra Pradesh-based supplier by taking three peddlers into custody and seizing 60 litres of hash oil from them. Police said N Praveen Kumar of Visakhapatnam used to supply hash oil to 15 peddlers in Hyderabad.

He used to buy petroleum ether from Hyderabad, transport it to Visakhapatnam and prepare hash oil. Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Praveen, P Mohan Yadav, P Kalyan and B Suresh at Chikkadpally and seized 60 bottles of hash oil and 400 litres of petroleum ether from them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hash oil drug bust
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp