Compost, the way ahead

Sharon Dasari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of our everyday chores includes segregating dry waste and wet waste. While we all know how vital it is to separate plastics and paper from wet waste for recycling purposes, we acquire a few benefits from kitchen waste, as in wet waste as well. Kitchen wastes like fruit and vegetable peelings, other organic scraps, etc. are rich in nutrients. These wastes can be used in our day-to-day lives to enrich our health, nutrition, and environment as well.

Talking about how compost could be made out of the kitchen scraps which can last from two weeks to two years, by inducing different methods in the process, Dr Deepa Agarwal, consultant nutritionist, Nutriclinic, shares, “Peels of fruits and vegetables, rotten vegetables, over-ripened and spoilt fruits, etc., such scraps, when stored, can be made into compost.

Other items like egg shells, filtered residue from tea and coffee, and rice and wheat bran acquired after sieving can also be used to make the compost,” further adding, “Citric fruits, such as tomatoes and lemons, when added to the compost, disrupt the process with their acidic nature. The acquired compost is chemical-free and can be used as fertilizers for both indoor and outdoor plants, which is believed to give bigger yields of fruits and vegetables and healthier plants. As a result, consuming the yielded fruits and vegetables with the usage of minimal pesticides and fertilizers is beneficial to the environment and human health. If a person uses compost in their home garden, they may get bigger yields of fruits and vegetables and healthier plants. Composting may make growing healthy foods at home more successful.”

The peels of fruit such as pomegranates and oranges are rich in minerals such as potassium, calcium, and vitamin C. Rather than disposing of the peels; you can boil them in water and sip on them. The tea made out of peels has rich antioxidants, which help you prevent breakouts and acne and help in fighting cancer and heart diseases. The orange peels play a role of laxative as well.

The compound naringenin in the peels of oranges is responsible for inducing laxative effects. The peels also help you improve your bowel movements, nausea, and heartburn. The lemon zest acquired out of grating the peels are rich in fibres which helps in better digestion, lemon zest when added to your meals enhances the flavours.

Next time when you are thinking about throwing away a spoilt fruit, you are throwing away riches of nutrients and minerals. Much mopping goes around segregating the dry and wet waste, but the minimal effort in doing so paves the way for a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

