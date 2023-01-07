Hyderabad govt pulls up junior colleges functioning sans affiliation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education has instructed the District Intermediate Educational Officers and Nodal officers to issue show cause notices to the junior colleges which started first-year classes and functioning without affiliation for the 2022-23 academic year.

According to an order issued in this regard by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Friday, the officials have been asked to inform about the unaffiliated junior colleges.

According to the order, the first-year students have been instructed to immediately get admission in other affiliated junior colleges while the second-year regular students, studying in these unaffiliated colleges will be allowed to pay examination fee in nearby government junior colleges.

Another press release issued by the TSBIE explained that as per the GO 29 of the Home (Services-IV) Department, dated September 24, 2020, the junior colleges up to 15 metres in height, existing in Mixed Occupancy Buildings that have not applied for Fire No Objection Certificate are kept in abeyance for two academic years -- 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Consequently, the TSBIE has granted the affiliations and provided admission logins to the junior colleges for the academic year 2022-23. Certain managements of private junior colleges requested the government to give an opportunity for payment of the Intermediate Public Examination fee by reducing the existing late fee.

Considering their request, the TSBIE has given an opportunity for Intermediate first and second-year students who are admitted in the junior colleges functioning in Mixed Occupancy Buildings up to a height of 15 metres and recently affiliated to pay the examination fee with a late fee of Rs 100 on January 7 and 8, 2023 to sit for exams.

The board also permitted the principals of such junior colleges to collect the examination fee from the aforementioned dates, and online transfer the collected examination fee amounts to the TSBIE on or before January 8 without fail.

