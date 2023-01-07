Home Cities Hyderabad

Kishan visits Nampally slums, asks State govt to develop ‘real Hyderabad’

During his visit, Kishan met with residents of the slums and listened to their concerns about the lack of infrastructure and services in their communities.

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy, visited slums in the Nampally area of Hyderabad on Friday, drawing attention to the lack of basic amenities such as street lights, electricity, drainage, and drinking water in these areas.

Kishan emphasised that the real Hyderabad consists of suburbs, slums, and colonies where poor people live, and that the city cannot be considered developed unless these areas have access to basic amenities. The real Hyderabad was not in Gachibowli, HiTec City, Kondapur or the Financial District as the State government sought to portray, said the Union Minister.

He expressed his frustration with the State government with regard to the Primary Health Care centre at Gudimalkapur, which has been without power for three months due to a short circuit. The hospital’s patients reported to the Union Minister that they have been struggling to receive adequate medical care in the absence of electricity.

Kishan called on the State government to prioritise the provision of basic amenities to the underprivileged, stating that this is necessary for the overall development of the city. He warned officials against neglecting the needs of the people and urged them to take swift action to address the issues facing the slums.

