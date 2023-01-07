Make it healthy with salads this year

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s always difficult for one to stick to a diet and it is even more difficult to just go smoothly with your resolution, especially when it is about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and diet. But we have got you covered, if you are worried that your diet plan for this year would end soon, then here are few a salad recipes that you could try making at home for your daily meal. Just get a bowl full of salad and make the best of your diet plan this year.

Insalata Di Mista Con Pere e Pepe Verde

Ingredients:

Pear 30gm| Green lolo rosso 20gm| Red lolo rosso 30 gm | Aragula 30 gm | Blue cheese 10 gm | Carrot 10 gm | Cucumber English 10 gm | Purple raddish 5gm | Green pepper |whole 20 ml | Olive oil 15 ml | Salt 5 gm | Pepper 5 gm

Method:

● Wash and slice pears.

● For vinaigrette, green pepper and olive oil and season with salt and pepper

● In a large bowl mix the lettuce, cucumber, carrot, arugula and cherry tomato with the vinaigrette.

● Season the salad and garnish it with blue cheese and parmesan shavings.

Prosciutto

Di Parma Con Melone Pecrino Stagionato

Ingredients:

Parma Ham (Bretta) 80 gm | Musk Melon 20 gm | Aragula 20 gm | Lettuce 20 gm | Pecrino 5 gm | Cheese 5 gm | Olive Oil 5 gm

Method:

● Slice thinly Parma ham, arrange on top of slice melon.

● Slightly drizzle olive oil on top ham, garnish with cheese.

● Mix arugula lettuce olive oil for side salad

— By Chef-de-cusine, Prego, S Unnikrishna

Smoked Pumpkin salad

Ingredients:

Silken tofu 10 gm | Palm hearts 10 gm | Roasted pumpkin seed 02 gm | Mixed cress 05 gm| Watermelon radish 20 gm| Green apple 30 gm

| Roquette 20 gm | Edible Flower 2 nos

For Smoked Pumpkin:

Yellow Pumpkin 200 gm| Wood chips 04 gm | Olive oil 15 ml | Garlic cloves 3 no

For Miso Mustard dressing:

White miso 3 tbsp | Japanese mustard tsp| Rice vinegar 2 tbsp | Salt to taste| Pepper powder to taste | Sugar 1 tbsp | Mirin 1 tbsp| Water 1 tbsp | Salad oil ½ cup



Method:

For dressing

● Mix water & mustard. Add Mirin, sugar & rice vinegar, add miso & blend well. While continuously whisking slowly pour in the oil & let it blend in the mixture, adjust the seasoning

For Smoked Pumpkin

● Wash and peel pumpkin.

● With the help of vegetable slicer or mandolin slice it thin through its length.

● Rub all the pumpkin slices with oil and little salt and roast for 8 minutes at 200’c

● In a small metal bowl or fire dish burn some wood chips and drop the slices in the same bowl. Cover it with lid. Leave it for 10 mins so that pumpkin can absorb the aroma.

● Roll each smoked pumpkin slice with mixed cress filling and keep it on side.

● Dress seaweed, palm heart, radish, green apple slices and rocket leaf with miso mustard dressing and arrange it on the plate with rolled smoked pumpkin & crumbled tofu.

● Dizzle miso mustard dressing and sprinkle some pumpkin seeds (roasted) and serve

— Head Culinary Nitin Bhardwaj,Taro, Hyderabad

Asian Flavoured Coleslaw

Ingredients:

Sesame seeds 1tsp (5 ml) | Napa cabbage thinly sliced 4 cups (1000ml)| Green onions thinly sliced 1/2cup (125 ml) | Rice vineger 3tbsp (50 ml) | Peanut oil 2tbsp (30 ml)| Fresh ginger minced 1tbsp (15 ml)| Oriental seasame oil 1 tsp (5 ml) | Sugar 1 tsp | Oriental hot sauce 2 tsp (10 ml) | Red pepper, thinly sliced 1/2 | Yellow pepper, thinly sliced 1/2

Method:

● Stir sesame seeds in a dry skillet over medium heat until golden (about 3 minutes) set aside.

● Combine cabbage and green onions in a large bowl.

● In a separate bowl mix together vinegar, peanut oil, ginger, sesame oil and sugar to combine.

● Toss with cabbage and season to taste with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with seeds and serve.

— Chef Kailash Gundupalli,Director Culinary, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

Caribbean Salad

Ingredients:

Medium sized Jimica, peeled and sliced into thin matchsticks 1no | Can of clementine segments 1no | Red onion sliced 1no| Mesclin mix 2 cups (475ml) | Mint chopped 1 bunch | Basil chopped 1 bunch | Ripe mango peeled, julienne 1 no | Papaya peeled, cubbed, julienne 1no| Avocado, peeled,cubbed 1 no | Head of radicchio, washed , dried and torn 1 no (small) | Head of romaine, washed, dried and torn 1 no (small)| English cucumber, chopped half | Green onion coarsely chopped 3 no| Fresh basil chopped 1/4 cup (60ml) | Unsalted peanuts 1 cup (250 ml)

Dressing:

Extra virgin olive oil 1/2 cup (125ml) |Sesame oil 3 tbsp (45ml) | Soya sauce 4 tbsp (60ml) | Fresh lime juice 6 tbsp (90ml) | Fresh lemon zest 1 tbsp (15ml) |

Fish sauce 1/4 cup (60ml) | Liquid honey 3 tbsp (45ml)| Chili sauce 1 tbsp (5 ml) |Salt and pepper (to taste)

Method:

● Combine all of the salad ingredients in a bowl and toss to mix.

● Whisk the dressing ingredients together and pour over salad when ready to serve.

● Toss gently.

HYDERABAD: It’s always difficult for one to stick to a diet and it is even more difficult to just go smoothly with your resolution, especially when it is about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and diet. But we have got you covered, if you are worried that your diet plan for this year would end soon, then here are few a salad recipes that you could try making at home for your daily meal. Just get a bowl full of salad and make the best of your diet plan this year. Insalata Di Mista Con Pere e Pepe Verde Ingredients: Pear 30gm| Green lolo rosso 20gm| Red lolo rosso 30 gm | Aragula 30 gm | Blue cheese 10 gm | Carrot 10 gm | Cucumber English 10 gm | Purple raddish 5gm | Green pepper |whole 20 ml | Olive oil 15 ml | Salt 5 gm | Pepper 5 gm Method: ● Wash and slice pears. ● For vinaigrette, green pepper and olive oil and season with salt and pepper ● In a large bowl mix the lettuce, cucumber, carrot, arugula and cherry tomato with the vinaigrette. ● Season the salad and garnish it with blue cheese and parmesan shavings. Prosciutto Di Parma Con Melone Pecrino Stagionato Ingredients: Parma Ham (Bretta) 80 gm | Musk Melon 20 gm | Aragula 20 gm | Lettuce 20 gm | Pecrino 5 gm | Cheese 5 gm | Olive Oil 5 gm Method: ● Slice thinly Parma ham, arrange on top of slice melon. ● Slightly drizzle olive oil on top ham, garnish with cheese. ● Mix arugula lettuce olive oil for side salad — By Chef-de-cusine, Prego, S Unnikrishna Smoked Pumpkin salad Ingredients: Silken tofu 10 gm | Palm hearts 10 gm | Roasted pumpkin seed 02 gm | Mixed cress 05 gm| Watermelon radish 20 gm| Green apple 30 gm | Roquette 20 gm | Edible Flower 2 nos For Smoked Pumpkin: Yellow Pumpkin 200 gm| Wood chips 04 gm | Olive oil 15 ml | Garlic cloves 3 no For Miso Mustard dressing: White miso 3 tbsp | Japanese mustard tsp| Rice vinegar 2 tbsp | Salt to taste| Pepper powder to taste | Sugar 1 tbsp | Mirin 1 tbsp| Water 1 tbsp | Salad oil ½ cup Method: For dressing ● Mix water & mustard. Add Mirin, sugar & rice vinegar, add miso & blend well. While continuously whisking slowly pour in the oil & let it blend in the mixture, adjust the seasoning For Smoked Pumpkin ● Wash and peel pumpkin. ● With the help of vegetable slicer or mandolin slice it thin through its length. ● Rub all the pumpkin slices with oil and little salt and roast for 8 minutes at 200’c ● In a small metal bowl or fire dish burn some wood chips and drop the slices in the same bowl. Cover it with lid. Leave it for 10 mins so that pumpkin can absorb the aroma. ● Roll each smoked pumpkin slice with mixed cress filling and keep it on side. ● Dress seaweed, palm heart, radish, green apple slices and rocket leaf with miso mustard dressing and arrange it on the plate with rolled smoked pumpkin & crumbled tofu. ● Dizzle miso mustard dressing and sprinkle some pumpkin seeds (roasted) and serve — Head Culinary Nitin Bhardwaj,Taro, Hyderabad Asian Flavoured Coleslaw Ingredients: Sesame seeds 1tsp (5 ml) | Napa cabbage thinly sliced 4 cups (1000ml)| Green onions thinly sliced 1/2cup (125 ml) | Rice vineger 3tbsp (50 ml) | Peanut oil 2tbsp (30 ml)| Fresh ginger minced 1tbsp (15 ml)| Oriental seasame oil 1 tsp (5 ml) | Sugar 1 tsp | Oriental hot sauce 2 tsp (10 ml) | Red pepper, thinly sliced 1/2 | Yellow pepper, thinly sliced 1/2 Method: ● Stir sesame seeds in a dry skillet over medium heat until golden (about 3 minutes) set aside. ● Combine cabbage and green onions in a large bowl. ● In a separate bowl mix together vinegar, peanut oil, ginger, sesame oil and sugar to combine. ● Toss with cabbage and season to taste with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with seeds and serve. — Chef Kailash Gundupalli,Director Culinary, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre Caribbean Salad Ingredients: Medium sized Jimica, peeled and sliced into thin matchsticks 1no | Can of clementine segments 1no | Red onion sliced 1no| Mesclin mix 2 cups (475ml) | Mint chopped 1 bunch | Basil chopped 1 bunch | Ripe mango peeled, julienne 1 no | Papaya peeled, cubbed, julienne 1no| Avocado, peeled,cubbed 1 no | Head of radicchio, washed , dried and torn 1 no (small) | Head of romaine, washed, dried and torn 1 no (small)| English cucumber, chopped half | Green onion coarsely chopped 3 no| Fresh basil chopped 1/4 cup (60ml) | Unsalted peanuts 1 cup (250 ml) Dressing: Extra virgin olive oil 1/2 cup (125ml) |Sesame oil 3 tbsp (45ml) | Soya sauce 4 tbsp (60ml) | Fresh lime juice 6 tbsp (90ml) | Fresh lemon zest 1 tbsp (15ml) | Fish sauce 1/4 cup (60ml) | Liquid honey 3 tbsp (45ml)| Chili sauce 1 tbsp (5 ml) |Salt and pepper (to taste) Method: ● Combine all of the salad ingredients in a bowl and toss to mix. ● Whisk the dressing ingredients together and pour over salad when ready to serve. ● Toss gently.