Duo terrorise Hyderabad and Rachakonda, commit six chain snatching offences in two hours

HYDERABAD/ HANAMKONDA: Panic ensued among people living in the limits of Hyderabad and Rachakonda police commission rates after two offenders carried out as many as six chain snatching offences within two hours on Saturday morning.

The incidents were reported in Uppal, Nacharam, Ravidar Nagar, Chilkalguda, and Secunderabad Railway Station. The first incident was reported at 6.20 am in Rajadhani Colony of Uppal followed by Kalyanipuri Colony in the same police station limits at 6.40 am. The third complaint was registered in Nagender Nagar of Nacharam at 7.10 am.

The duo committed another offence at Ravinder Nagar, which falls under Osmania police station limits at 7.40 am. They went on to carry out another offence at Ramalayam Gudi under Chikalguda police station limits at 8 am before ending their spell at the Secunderabad Railway Station, which falls under Ramgopalpet police station limits, at 8.10 am.

Police said the accused duo moved around the city on a possibly stolen motorcycle and left the city by train. They suspect the accused are part of a Delhi-based interstate gang who carry out offences and leave the city using trains. Police have intensified checks at railway stations across the State after the accused were spotted catching a train.

Confusion at Kazipet rly stn

A sea of confusion prevailed at the Kazipet Railway Station when the Sampark Kranti Superfast Express halted for about 30 minutes. Law enforcement personnel, including civil police, Government Railway Police, intelligence and local police convened on the platforms and checked for the chain-snatching gang, leaving travellers confused.

Earlier, Kazipet Railway Police Force (RPF) had received information from RPF and intelligence units that a six-member gang of chain snatchers boarded the train at Secunderabad Railway Station. The train staff was asked to not halt until Kazipet junction arrived.

Speaking to the media, Kazipet Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P Srinivas said a 60-member staff led by central crime inspector L Ramesh travelled to Balharshah Junction in the train and returned.

According to Kazipet Railway Police Inspector M Ramaswamy, they had identified two people who were carrying `2 lakh but were released after a probe. “Our staff travelled till Peddapalli Railway Station to nab the snatchers, but were unsuccessful. The Nagpur circle RPF staff has been alerted,” he added.

