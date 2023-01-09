Home Cities Hyderabad

Padayatra to save banyan trees ends at Manneguda in Hyderabad

Manneguda, where the padayatra ended, marked the last point in NHAI’s current highway expansion plans on NH-163.

Banyan Tree

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the civic action group, Nature Lovers of Hyderabad (NLH), spearheading the campaign ‘Save the Banyans of Chevella”, cycling groups from the city and others participated in the final stretch as ‘Desam Kosam’ Prakash completed his 200-km padayatra at Manneguda on Sunday.

The concluding event held near Skyway Café on Chevella Road was attended by about 70 people.

Prakash, who was felicitated at the event, said, “I thank everyone who has joined me and encouraged me on this padayatra. I urge NHAI and the government bodies concerned to take note of our petitions and step in to save the trees.”

Manneguda, where the padayatra ended, marked the last point in NHAI’s current highway expansion plans on NH-163. The road expansion endangers nearly 1,000 banyan trees, many over a century old. Prakash’s arduous trek is to safeguard this part of Telangana’s heritage.

He was inspired by Sunderlal Bahaguna, one of India’s most celebrated environmentalists, whose birth anniversary falls on Monday. The NLH filed a petition in the NGT urging NHAI to revise their plans and save the trees. The next NGT hearing is on January 11.

