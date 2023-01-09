Religious fervour marks Prakash Purab fete in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recitations of Gurbani Shabad keertans (Gurbani hymns), delivering of Gurbani Vichar (sermons), Guru-ka-Langar marked the 356th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singhji (birthday celebrations), the 10th and last Sikh Guru and founder of Khalsa Panth, who spread the message of peace and communal harmony, concluded on Sunday.

A large number of Sikh devotees and other faiths celebrated the Prakash Purab with religious fervour, gaiety and devotion and offered prayers to Sri Guru Granth Sahebji. The major attraction of the concluding celebrations was organised under the aegis of Prabhandak Committee of Gurdwara Saheb Secunderabad where the Sikh devotees and other faiths participated in the Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation) by offering prayers to Guru Granth Sahebji (Holy scripture of Sikhs) at Classic Gardens, Balamrai in Secunderabad.

Prabhandak Committee president S Baldev Singh Bagga, general secretary S Jagmohan Singh and joint secretary S Harpreet Singh Gulati said that congregation was marked by the recitations of Gurubani Keertans and Kathas (holy hymns) by the renowned and reputed Ragi Jathas (Sikh preachers).

