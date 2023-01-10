Budget-friendly bachelorette party ideas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The D-day from when your married life begins is certainly important. But, even before that, there’s another day when you live your bachelorhood to the fullest, i.e. Bachelorette party. A concept borrowed from the West; Indian brides-to-be relish this quality time with their girl gang ahead of tying the knot. While the wedding itself and everything allied to it can be an expensive affair, we understand that the vibe of being with your friends shall look like there was no expense spared.

Planning and funding the event can be unthinkable to many, but deep down everybody knows, it’s part of the ritual. You have already pictured in your mind how your Instagram profile is going to be flooded with those picturesque moments captured rightly with your bridesmaids. To bring you closer to your dreamy bachelorette, without burning a hole in your pockets, here’s a list of budget-friendly ideas from Hafiz Khan, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Hubble Entertainment, that you must consider as you plan to spend the best time with your girls.

Know how much to spend

Fixing your budget can help you plan everything for your bachelorette from start to end. You can check with your bridesmaids about their expenditure quotient for the same and plan the day accordingly.

Where are you hosting it?

Bachelorettes need not necessarily ask you to cross cities with your girls and put up in an expensive condominium. You can make the arrangements on the rooftop of the high-rise buildings or at any of your friends’ houses too, or book a homestay property. A nearby resort can also be on the cards if you want to unwind together in tranquility with a truly therapeutic massage/ spa session.

Decorations make your day

An important thing to set the mood right, every bachelorette longs for a mindful, playful decoration. From fairy lights to personalised balloons, and glittery curtains to reflective wall hangings for a shimmery celebration, there’s a plethora of options to choose from your local art galleries or if you are planning the bachelorette, online options can help you more. Props must not be forgotten for sure. All that under `1,000 is unimaginable, but true.

Food and beverages

To make the bachelorette a truly invigorating experience for all, try including lip-smacking appetizers instead of vouching for a full-course meal. Finger foods and drinks are meant for this day and nobody is willing to opt for a plate full of food.

Playful games

No bachelorette is complete without some music and some games that you will only be able to relish on this day. Be it Never Have I Ever or twisted questions on how well you know the bride, the day is to share laughter with nothing held back.

Don’t miss out on the bridesmaid gifts

If your bridesmaids have gone way beyond your imagination in making your wedding journey to be cherished for a lifetime, the bachelorette is the ideal time to extend your gratitude to them with personalisation. There are hamper packaging brands online that will make a personalised gift hamper for you just the way you like it, for the varied budget that you want it to be designed as. Last but not the least, to get all of those moments captured with your dear ladies, keep a tripod handy.

HYDERABAD: The D-day from when your married life begins is certainly important. But, even before that, there’s another day when you live your bachelorhood to the fullest, i.e. Bachelorette party. A concept borrowed from the West; Indian brides-to-be relish this quality time with their girl gang ahead of tying the knot. While the wedding itself and everything allied to it can be an expensive affair, we understand that the vibe of being with your friends shall look like there was no expense spared. Planning and funding the event can be unthinkable to many, but deep down everybody knows, it’s part of the ritual. You have already pictured in your mind how your Instagram profile is going to be flooded with those picturesque moments captured rightly with your bridesmaids. To bring you closer to your dreamy bachelorette, without burning a hole in your pockets, here’s a list of budget-friendly ideas from Hafiz Khan, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Hubble Entertainment, that you must consider as you plan to spend the best time with your girls. Know how much to spend Fixing your budget can help you plan everything for your bachelorette from start to end. You can check with your bridesmaids about their expenditure quotient for the same and plan the day accordingly. Where are you hosting it? Bachelorettes need not necessarily ask you to cross cities with your girls and put up in an expensive condominium. You can make the arrangements on the rooftop of the high-rise buildings or at any of your friends’ houses too, or book a homestay property. A nearby resort can also be on the cards if you want to unwind together in tranquility with a truly therapeutic massage/ spa session. Decorations make your day An important thing to set the mood right, every bachelorette longs for a mindful, playful decoration. From fairy lights to personalised balloons, and glittery curtains to reflective wall hangings for a shimmery celebration, there’s a plethora of options to choose from your local art galleries or if you are planning the bachelorette, online options can help you more. Props must not be forgotten for sure. All that under `1,000 is unimaginable, but true. Food and beverages To make the bachelorette a truly invigorating experience for all, try including lip-smacking appetizers instead of vouching for a full-course meal. Finger foods and drinks are meant for this day and nobody is willing to opt for a plate full of food. Playful games No bachelorette is complete without some music and some games that you will only be able to relish on this day. Be it Never Have I Ever or twisted questions on how well you know the bride, the day is to share laughter with nothing held back. Don’t miss out on the bridesmaid gifts If your bridesmaids have gone way beyond your imagination in making your wedding journey to be cherished for a lifetime, the bachelorette is the ideal time to extend your gratitude to them with personalisation. There are hamper packaging brands online that will make a personalised gift hamper for you just the way you like it, for the varied budget that you want it to be designed as. Last but not the least, to get all of those moments captured with your dear ladies, keep a tripod handy.