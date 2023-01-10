Home Cities Hyderabad

Handloom mela in Hyderabad's IT corridor

Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC) will be hosting the 20th edition of their Handloom Mela at the Ground Floor, Food Court in Knowledge City, Raidurg.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The handloom exhibition in the IT corridor will feature displays of Gadwal Pochampally, Siddipet, ikkat pattu sarees, handicraft products, and handloom kurtas, and some have taken a pledge to choose handloom over others

Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC) will be hosting the 20th edition of their Handloom Mela at the Ground Floor, Food Court in Knowledge City, Raidurg, Hyderabad between January 10 and 12. The event promotes wearing handloom clothing every Monday, which IT minister KT Rama has been following.

The mela is expected to attract around 5,000 IT employees and other visitors over the three days. TFMC aims to hold 11 handloom melas in 2023, reaching approximately 400,000 IT employees and helping the handloom sector sell garments worth Rs  4 crore. The organisation began hosting these events in IT offices, facilities, and parks in 2017, and except for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have successfully raised awareness of handloom textiles among 500,000 IT employees.

The handloom mela initiative was launched by KT Rama Rao, the Minister for IT in the government of Telangana, to support the weaver community and promote the use of handloom clothing. TFMC has been the sole organisation carrying out this initiative, holding 19 handloom exhibitions to date. At the upcoming mela, TFMC will be reaffirming their commitment to supporting and promoting handlooms and weavers.

