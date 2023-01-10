Home Cities Hyderabad

Interactive Science Park to be ready in Hyderabad by January end

The park, which is being developed over three acres of land, include science theme-based facilities as well as charging points and WiFi access besides open interactive seating areas.

Published: 10th January 2023 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Interactive Science Park being developed beside Medicover Hospital at Patrikanagar in Serilingampally will be ready by the end of this month. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is giving final touches to the park, located in the midst of guesthouses, hospitals and residential apartments, so that it can be inaugurated at the earliest.

The park, which is being developed over three acres of land, include science theme-based facilities as well as charging points and WiFi access besides open interactive seating areas. There will also be a children’s play area, a cafe, ramps for senior citizens and specially-abled, walkways, gazebos, swanky seating  arrangements, a water cascade, lush greenery, washrooms and a security room.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp