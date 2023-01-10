Interactive Science Park to be ready in Hyderabad by January end

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Interactive Science Park being developed beside Medicover Hospital at Patrikanagar in Serilingampally will be ready by the end of this month. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is giving final touches to the park, located in the midst of guesthouses, hospitals and residential apartments, so that it can be inaugurated at the earliest.

The park, which is being developed over three acres of land, include science theme-based facilities as well as charging points and WiFi access besides open interactive seating areas. There will also be a children’s play area, a cafe, ramps for senior citizens and specially-abled, walkways, gazebos, swanky seating arrangements, a water cascade, lush greenery, washrooms and a security room.

