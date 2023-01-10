Home Cities Hyderabad

Protect patients from winter chill: TS Health Minister T Harish Rao to govt hospitals

The minister asked the officials to ensure that windows and doors of the hospitals are working properly.

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the mercury levels are steadily dropping in the State, Health Minister T Harish Rao asked the government hospitals to ensure that the patients do not face any difficulties. In the monthly review of hospitals, conducted on  Monday, under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP), the minister asked the officials to ensure that windows and doors of the hospitals are working properly.

The minister added that the trust of people in the public health services had increased to such an extent that 66 per cent of the pregnant women visited the government hospitals for deliveries. He called upon the doctors to work harder in order to earn the trust of the people.

“District hospitals, Mother and Child Health Centres and Palliative Care Centres were initiated in 2022 and it is the responsibility of superintendents to ensure that services are provided seamlessly. Senior residents and civil assistant surgeons posted in hospitals should ensure that they provide full service in their respective departments,” Harish Rao said.

He called upon the newly joined doctors to work with a higher level of enthusiasm. He instructed the officials to use the recently installed 56 TIFFA machines for the benefit of pregnant women. The minister said that special care must be taken to reduce C-section deliveries.

