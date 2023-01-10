Twist to Vanasthalipuram heist story

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a new twist in the investigation of the recent Vanasthalipuram heist, the police now have proof that the complainant Venkat Reddy himself is the culprit who is neck-deep in hawala transactions along with his accomplice Farooq.

In his complaint with the police three days ago, Venkat Reddy, a bar owner, had said that unknown persons had attacked him and made off with the money in his possession. He told them that the money was the collection at the bar.

The police, who immediately began investigating the case, could not find any evidence or clues to substantiate Venkat Reddy’s version. They then searched his car and residence and to their surprise, they found Rs 3.5 crore of unaccounted money. The police came to know that a man named Praveen who lives in the US has been transferring funds to him via the hawala route. Venkat Reddy, who is Praveen’s friend, used to send the money to the persons it is intended for. The police investigation further revealed that Farooq working with Venkat Reddy.

Police said that Venkat Reddy hatched a plan to loot the hawala money by cooking up a spiel that robbers had attacked him and ran away with his money. He lodged a complaint with Vanasthalipuram to this effect on Friday night that the money that he had lost was Rs 1.5 crore of the Rs 2 crore he was taking with him.

The police became suspicious of a bar having so much cash as a collection in the days of digital payments and began investigating the complainant himself and uncovered the hawala racket.

HYDERABAD: In a new twist in the investigation of the recent Vanasthalipuram heist, the police now have proof that the complainant Venkat Reddy himself is the culprit who is neck-deep in hawala transactions along with his accomplice Farooq. In his complaint with the police three days ago, Venkat Reddy, a bar owner, had said that unknown persons had attacked him and made off with the money in his possession. He told them that the money was the collection at the bar. The police, who immediately began investigating the case, could not find any evidence or clues to substantiate Venkat Reddy’s version. They then searched his car and residence and to their surprise, they found Rs 3.5 crore of unaccounted money. The police came to know that a man named Praveen who lives in the US has been transferring funds to him via the hawala route. Venkat Reddy, who is Praveen’s friend, used to send the money to the persons it is intended for. The police investigation further revealed that Farooq working with Venkat Reddy. Police said that Venkat Reddy hatched a plan to loot the hawala money by cooking up a spiel that robbers had attacked him and ran away with his money. He lodged a complaint with Vanasthalipuram to this effect on Friday night that the money that he had lost was Rs 1.5 crore of the Rs 2 crore he was taking with him. The police became suspicious of a bar having so much cash as a collection in the days of digital payments and began investigating the complainant himself and uncovered the hawala racket.