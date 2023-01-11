From a dot to a line

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Crafts Council of Telangana (CCT), the most awaited textile and craft exhibition ‘Aakruthi Vastra’— is back in Hyderabad. The two-day event happening at N-Convention is a showcase of finest handicrafts. Since the first time hosting this event in the 90s, ‘Aakruthi Vastra’ has grown and evolved into a ‘brand’ of its own, amongst textile and craft enthusiasts. It offers a confluence of contemporary and traditional weaves and artifacts.

With a pan Indian range, they strive to curate the finest handlooms and handicrafts for a unique experience that allows one to explore the vast world of Indian craft in one place. Over the years, it has grown as a platform for artisans and brands to become a notable and popular shopping destination. For Vriksh Designs too, it is a platform they revisited again post Covid-19 hiatus. They are showcasing a collection of sarees — Ek Minute — which capture the slowness of thought, design and practice that have gone into handweaving these pieces.

Talking about the collection, Gunjan Jain, the founder and designer, says, “When we say Ek Minute, are we saying we will get there in one minute or asking for a minute to breathe? The latest collection Ek Minute reflects on the pause we have all had in the last two years and the learnings that has come from it. The Ek Minute collection offers us a chance for a minute — to rethink, revive, refresh and even, relive. The collection transports us into the rhythmic world of patience and meditative process of hand weaving in this Insta world of no time.”

Further adding she says, “This collection is an interaction between the necessarily slow and steady expressions of exclusive handmade/ handcrafted textiles and their creators meet with the lives of consumers which is at the digital speed of an Instagram feed. This interaction of two very different worlds of slow and fast coming together to create a new beginning of possibilities. You could experience it as a clash or you could experience it as a collaboration. Ek Minute invents a new visual language as the artist’s hand meets digital technology.”

Gunjan Jain is a textile/craft designer, researcher & consultant. She won the Vogue India Fashion Fund 2016 as Designer of the Year in the Saree category. She made a conscious switch from working for fast fashion industries to slow, sustainable fashion in 2008 and set up Vriksh Designs, an alternate design studio that collaborates with handloom weavers in Odisha and other states where her focus has been to revive back the dying and lesser known weaves of Odisha offering innovative design solutions and new marketing platforms.

Think striking colourways, an interplay of textures, geometric motifs and asymmetric layouts, Ek Minute takes you far away from the common language of realistic floral motifs that are often seen in traditional textiles. The designer breaks free from traditional rules of motif language, creating a unique study in colour and form. The Ek Minute collection explores the techniques of extra weft Jala, resist dye Ikkat and cut shuttle techniques in contemporary ways, introducing design highlights of gold and silver zari as a new experiment. In the collection, one technique which stood out from the rest was — The Dot, inspired by the Japanese artist Yayui Kasuma who has created whole imaginative universes with the dot. “From the dot came the early shape of our collection and sarees such as Goonj is the first piece in handwoven ikkat technique that gave life to the concept of emerging forms from a simple dot,” she says.

Gunjan has further explored disrupting forms, like in the Gulaab saree, magnifying a rose petal in shocking rani pink surrounded by clusters of dots, almost reimaging Van Gogh’s Almond Blossoms coming together with Yayui Kasuma’s dotted expressions, this time in an unusual rani pink and night black colour combination. “I want to take my creations far and wide and give the weavers a voice, who after the Covid-19 period have found a new platform to engage online through various social media channels,” concludes Gunjan.

