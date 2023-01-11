Numaish exhibition: A ladies night

Alka Elizabeth By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Numaish exhibition has a long-standing tradition of dedicating a day specifically for women and children, known as “Ladies Day.” This tradition began in 1940, when the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, set aside the day to cater to Muslim women who were hesitant to attend in large groups with men. On Wednesday, CE found itself walking at Numaish exhibition and trust us, the festivities were particularly special, as the day was dedicated to women alone on which any boy or man above the age of 10 was restricted entry to the exhibition ground was a splendor to behold, an experience filled with nostalgia, camaraderie, and sheer delight.

As CE strolled through the streets, we were struck by the nostalgic echoes of old Bollywood songs and the aroma of innumerable cuisines, scented candles, and mystic attars.

The sights, sounds, and scents are all-encompassing, with hot popcorns luring us to one corner, and the mouthwatering scent of hot pakkodas, samosas, ravishing Hyderabadi Biriyani, and buttery North Indian cuisines tempting me to the other. Like a cherry on cake, decorations were irresistable, with glittering sequins, shining Kashmiri stones, and even brighter smiles adorning the stalls.

Many women were excited to move on to the entertainment zone, to ride the Numaish Rail, while others waited patiently for their young ones to return from playing. The joy and merriment is indescribable and brings a feeling of warmth, togetherness, and compassion. It is as if the women have left behind the cacophony of their busy lives and are fully immersing themselves in this extravaganza. There are even small stalls run by women for women, and they invited a lot many visitors.

The entertainment quotient of the carnival was heightened by cultural performances by talented artists. In the gaming zone, a woman biker hailing from UP performed unbelievable stunts in the death pit, while the giant wheel and other rides had occupants screaming at the top of their lungs, enjoying the adventure without a hint of shyness.

Although many men were restricted entry on Ladies Day, they were not completely absent, as they waited outside the entrance to drop off and pick up women and children. The atmosphere was of wholesome amusement

The exhibition boasts over 2,400 stalls, spread across an area of 23 acres, and is a melting pot of entertainment, art, culture, cuisine, and commerce.

