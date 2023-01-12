Home Cities Hyderabad

National Masters Games in Hyderabad

A spectacular event where thousands of amateur athletes from across India will gather to showcase their skills and participate in 18 different sporting events.

By Alka Elizabeth
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is all set to host the 5th National Masters Games 2023, a spectacular event where thousands of amateur athletes from across India will gather to showcase their skills and participate in 18 different sporting events at the international-standard Gachibowli Stadium, from 2 -5 February. CE spoke to Orsu Ramesh, who is part of organising the event about what it has to offer.

“The tournament offers an opportunity for athletes to reconnect with their passion for sports and improve their fitness, immunity and mental health. The Telangana Masters Games Association (TMGC), Telangana Olympic Association, and the Sports Ministry of Telangana have come together to make this event a reality,” Ramesh said.

The event promises to be a grand spectacle, with a prize pool of `1crore for the winners and a chance to participate in the International Masters Games 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. “We will also feature some of India’s most accomplished athletes, including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Gagan Narang, and Mithali Raj, who will inspire the participants with their exceptional talents and sportsmanship,” he added.

Spectators will also have the opportunity to learn more about these sports legends, their journey and their dedication to their craft, said Ramesh.

In addition to the competitions, the event promises to be a celebration of sports and culture, with a host of entertainment options, including cultural programmes, live radio booths, music, DJ, selfie booths, and live performances, as well as infotainment sessions on athletic education, academies, and nutrition. The poster for the event got released by Minister of sports culture and tourism V Srinivas Goud and Indian Cricket team captain and coach Rahul Dravid.

