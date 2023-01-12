Saving Hanging roots

Kishore Guguloth By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Chevella, environmentalists, and nature lovers in Hyderabad are rallying together, conducting candlelight marches, conducting awareness drives and a lot more — to save over 1,000 banyan trees and 9,000 other trees in the area from being cut down as part of a proposal for the widening of National Highway 163 by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Activists say the Banyan tree’s gnarled trunk twists and turns, etched with the marks of time and experience, telling the stories of its long life, and here at Chavella, it’s particularly interesting. “The trees are older than a century. They are still, large and lush,” says Asiya Khan, activist and environmentalist who was also a part of 200km padayatra, or foot march, led by Prakash, who goes by the name ‘Desam Kosam’, which began on January 2nd in Hanumakonda in Warangal and ended recently at Hyderabad.

Its aerial roots that seem to be growing downward are similar to the desire of human beings to connect with their roots, their history, and their origin.

It’s also a reminder of how one small seed can grow to be such a grand and resilient tree, much like the journey of human life. According to Asiya Khan, the protesters have noticed that the banyan trees have been marked with different colours, green for cutting and white for translocation.

“While translocation of the trees is an option, it is best done in the months of August, September, October, and November, and it would be difficult to do so during the summer months. The protesters suggest that the road should be shifted to another location to avoid cutting down the trees, but if that is not possible, then translocation would be the next best option,” she said.

Uday Krishna Pedireddi, a member of the protest, and the man behind the Vata Foundation says that two and a half years ago, the NHAI gave the order to cut down the trees, but he suggested that the banyan trees be translocated instead. “Pedireddi is currently waiting for orders from the NHAI to proceed with this plan. He also proposed an idea to multiply 900 trees into 10,000 trees by splitting their branches, but this option is dependent on the NHAI’s approval. Pedireddi explains that if the NHAI can’t convince the NGT that there’s no other way to shift the National Highway 163, the only option left will be to cut down the trees,” said he.

The protests and padayatra have brought attention to the issue, and the local community is hopeful that the NHAI will consider alternative options to save the trees. The fight to save the trees continues as the protesters await the next NGT hearing and the NHAI’s decision on the matter.

