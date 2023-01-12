Home Cities Hyderabad

Youth urged to follow path shown by Vivekananda

National Youth Day, commemorating the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda being celebrated on January 12, at a seminar held at the Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence.

Published: 12th January 2023 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr Gurunath Reddy, eminent gastroenterologist and founder of Continental Hospitals, on Wednesday advised the youth to inculcate simple virtues like faith, belief, trust, ethics and goodness, which will be their guiding forces to become the finest citizens who will bring a dramatic change in the country.

He was addressing a packed audience comprising mostly youngsters on the occasion of National Youth Day, commemorating the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda being celebrated on January 12, at a seminar held at the Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence in Ramakrishna Math on Wednesday.

Speaking about the relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s teachings in contemporary society and the need for the youth to take inspiration from those, Dr Reddy recalled his association with the Ramakrishna Math since he was 13 and said that it greatly influenced his personal life and a successful career in the healthcare sector.

“Swami Vivekananda encouraged the youth to take risks. If you take risks, you may win, or lose. Even if you lose, you can still guide. One should have the ability, strength, confidence, work ethic and never-lose attitude, and every morning one should nurture these feelings when one looks into the mirror,” he said.
Following the path of Vivekananda, Dr Reddy asked the youth to renounce cheating, dishonesty, bad habits, misleading someone on the bad path, envy and jealousy.

Swami Bodhamayananda, director of the Ramakrishna Math, said that political, religious, caste, regional, language, cell phone and cinema identities have been polluting the minds of the youth, and that the need of the hour was for the youth to have their own identity.

“This was not what Swami Vivekananda wanted. He wanted the youth to have the strength of a soldier and meditation of a sage, looking like a king from outside and a monk from inside,” he said.Sharad Vivek Sagar, founder and chief executive officer of Dexterity Global, Pratyusha Sharma, AVP HR, Cognizant, D Narasimha Rao, Co-Founder and chief executive officer, Ekalavya, Mounika Reddy, national-level shooter, Aditya Mehta, paracyclist, and others also spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Youth Day Swami Vivekananda
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp