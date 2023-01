By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized gold worth Rs 33 lakh from a passenger who arrived here on Wednesday night.

Based on a credible tip-off, a team of officials intercepted one male passenger who arrived at the airport on Delhi-Hyderabad EK-528 flight.

He was carrying 583.11 gram gold concealed in a plaster wrapped inside mobile phone cover. The passenger was arrested and the investigations were underway, police said.

HYDERABAD: Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized gold worth Rs 33 lakh from a passenger who arrived here on Wednesday night. Based on a credible tip-off, a team of officials intercepted one male passenger who arrived at the airport on Delhi-Hyderabad EK-528 flight. He was carrying 583.11 gram gold concealed in a plaster wrapped inside mobile phone cover. The passenger was arrested and the investigations were underway, police said.