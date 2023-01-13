Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to develop 12 model corridors

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated steps to develop 12 model corridors covering a length of over 15 km in five zones in GHMC limits to provide better mobility and smooth travel on major roads in the city.

These model corridors will include a three-lane main carriageway adjacent to the central median and a six-metre service road adjacent to the main carriageway, with a kerb demarcating both these roads and wide footpaths for pedestrians.

Work on these corridors will begin shortly and the period of completion is four months with defect liability period for two years. A few of the stretches are under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) maintained by private agencies.

As per government orders, first right of refusal will be given to the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Contract (CRMC) agency to execute the work at quoted percentage of lowest bidder participated in the tender.

In the event of refusal by CRMC agency, the work will get implemented by GHMC through Lowest-1 (L-1) bidder at his quoted rates duly following due procedure and rules. The lowest bidder will not have any right on this work in case the CRMC agency agrees to execute this work.

The proposed model corridors are:

Both sides from Habsiguda crossroad to Musi bridge at Nagole (1,840 mts)

Both sides from Nagole Bridge (Musi River) towards LB Nagar X Roads (1,750 mts)

From Chandrayangutta flyover to Mughal Colony in Chandrayangutta (1,400 mts)

From Mughals Engineering College to Durganagar junction in Rajendranagar (1,225 mts)

From Durganagar Junction to Aramghar in Rajendranagar (980 mts)

Both sides from Rethibowli Junction to Hand Symbol Junction (390 mts)

Both sides from Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital to Rethibowli Junction (1,400 mts)

Both sides from Morin bakery-Misha Medical-Traffic Police Station, Karwan-Bandhan Function hall-SLN Automobile-SM Junior College to Shiva temple at Karwan (1,350 mts)

From Tolichowki Flyover via Surya Nagar Junction to Sabza Colony Junction on both sides (LHS and RHS), Old Mumbai Highway (900 mts)

From Biodiversity Junction to Leather Institute (left side) in Kondapur in Serilingampally (1400 mts)

From IT Heights to Khajaguda junction of Gachibowli (1,250 mts)

From Nanakramguda Junction to IT Heights Road of Gachibowli (1,310 mts)

