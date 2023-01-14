Home Cities Hyderabad

Chased by dog, delivery boy jumps off 3rd floor in Hyderabad

A Swiggy delivery boy suffered serious injuries after he jumped from the third floor of an apartment building in Banjara Hills in an attempt to escape from a chasing pet dog.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Swiggy delivery boy suffered serious injuries after he jumped from the third floor of an apartment building in Banjara Hills in an attempt to escape from a chasing pet dog. According to police, Mohammed Rizwan, 23, went to Lumbini Rock Castle Apartments on Road No 6 to deliver a parcel on Wednesday night. When he knocked on the door of customer’s apartment on the third floor, a German Shepard pounced on him. A terrified Rizwan started running. But as the dog chased him, the delivery boy jumped off the building.

The apartment owner immediately dialed 108, after which Rizwan was shifted to a nearby hospital. The condition of Rizwan, a resident of Yosoufguda who has been working as a delivery boy for the last three years, is said to be critical. Meanwhile, Rizwan’s brother approached the Banajara Hills police. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

