In tryst with Indian goodness

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On a chilly windy evening, CE reached Le Meridien, Gachibowli to check out their rooftop restaurant, Jasper. Just a couple of weeks old, the 84 seater is located on the 12th floor of the hotel. The space gives a stunning view of the area, overlooking the busy road. As live music played, we explored the place, which had a huge pool amidst the outdoor section. We found ourselves a table near the pool area that was decorated with candles and tiny LED lights — a perfect setup for a date night!

For the tasting, the Paya soup arrived first. This was an aromatic soup which gave a warm and comforting vibe. Next on our plate was Mutton Chapli kebab with mint and beetroot caviar. The kebabs were made with the meat of baby lamb legs and brain. To wash it down, we had a Southern Man drink, made with pineapple juice, Jim Beam Bourbon and red wine on top.

The drink paired well with the rich Indian delicacies yet to follow. Our tryst with kebabs continued as we had Dahi Galauti kebab made with Greek yogurt and Indian tadka. The spicy kebabs that were beautifully seated on coin-sized tawa parathas delivered meaty flavours. Next was the Multani Paneer tikka, where the fluffy paneer cubes had smoky notes. Kashmiri Seekh kebab with mustard and yogurt dip was the non-veg option from the kebab zone.

From the starter zone, we shifted our focus on the main course and we were spoiled for choice. Finally we decided upon having Dum ki Nalli, Dildar Murgh and Dal Makhani served with a bread basket. The array of breads in the basket made the entire main course experience interesting. We ended the meal with a dessert — Tiramisu, which had a nice kick of coffee. With the symphony of coffee and chocolate, we called it a night with this aromatic dessert.

