Pizza fiesta

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria is turning a year old in Hyderabad soon. In this regard, CE speak to Jasper Reid, the Founder and CEO of Dolomite Restaurants Pvt. Ltd, the company that manages the Jamie Oliver Restaurants in India about how has been their journey in the city and their latest DIY range of pizzas

Every food enthusiast in the city was overjoyed when British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, well-known author of 24 cookbooks, and a restaurateur had opened Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria, a part of the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group in the city in 2021 at Jubilee Hills and last year at Kondapur. Just as they are going to turn a year-older, CE speaks to Jasper Reid, the Founder and CEO of Dolomite Restaurants Pvt. Ltd, the company that manages the Jamie Oliver Restaurants in India to know more about their journey in the city till date and what makes their pizzas stand out.

Talking about their journey in the city of Nawabs, Jasper says, “We are so excited to be completing our first year in Kondapur. We’ve had an amazing journey so far, and though every journey has its ups and downs, we have loved the ride! Our team has been working very hard to bring the best and freshest food to the tables everyday. Hyderabad and Jamie’s have something very important in common. We both appreciate authenticity and great food. We believe in simple and honest cooking.

Everything we serve at our outlets is made with ingredients that go through a comprehensive nutritional checklist, and are procured from the very best of sources. The culinary heritage of Hyderabad is famous all around the world and freshness and quality is a must, and we don’t skimp on either. We always wanted to come to Hyderabad because we felt we could play a part in developing Italian food in this wonderful city that would appreciate it in all its glory.”

As we entered into the black and white checkerboard inspired outlet, we were taken in by surprise by the simplicity of the interior. We started our tasting journey with Tomato bruschetta which had a nice sundried tomato as the topping, giving it a perfect tartness to go with the creaminess of the cheese. Next we went for Fish finger with a side of salad and dip, it was crispy and juicy. Chicken Piccata, their seasonal offering was delish. The pan-seared chicken breast in a citrusy sauce of lemon, olives, capers, cherry tomatoes and seasonal veggies paired well with the crusty ciabatta. Their new Chicken Meatball Pizza was yummy, where the spicy meatball pizza was a match made in heaven with aged parmesan. We finished our taste off with a portion of Lemon tart and Chocolate brownie with ice cream.

According to Jasper, Hyderabad has been lovely and people have been enjoying their traditional Neapolitan pizzas since they first opened their doors in Jubilee Hills in January, 2021 and there has been no looking back. “Each new market we enter is a learning curve, and Hyderabad was no different. We work hard to understand the market and create the ultimate pizza experience for our customers. To make things interesting for our customers, we’ve divided our menu into classics — pizzas with more traditional toppings that the world has known about and enjoyed for ages and rebels — the more adventurous, unusual toppings for people who are looking to try something new and unique.

And though our fellow foodies in Hyderabad enjoy our classics, they seem to love our rebels too. Our Chilli Freak pizzas are a big hit, and for a non pizza option people usually prefer our Kickin Chicken and Flamin’ Pasta Bake. We have big plans for Hyderabad. We are looking into opening a couple of more pizzerias, and maybe bringing the Jamie Oliver’s Diner brand to the city. But first and foremost, we want to be Hyderabad’s favourite pizza place and every step we take in the future will be towards achieving that vision,” concludes Jasper.

