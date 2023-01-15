Home Cities Hyderabad

Doctors in Hyderabad say mask up children to avoid respiratory infections

Published: 15th January 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

For representational purposes | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Renuka Kalpana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the rising number of respiratory infection cases among children in the State, paediatricians have advised parents to make their children wear masks to protect them against a ‘Tripledemic’ of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Flu, and Covid-19.

The current wave of infection is labelled as ‘Triplendemic’ in the United States. Dr Karuna Madapu, a paediatrician and consultant at EVK EMRI Hospital in Secunderabad, confirmed that the same situation was being observed in Telangana. She said, “We are seeing cases of viral infections, which usually increase during winter months. Covid is also present in a mild form, and the flu is affecting many children.” It usually causes recurring throat infections.

An increase in the number of cases of viral infections has been observed at Niloufer Hospital as well. Reportedly, the hospital recorded approximately 1,300 to 1,500 outpatients, mostly children affected by seasonal diseases. Children from other states are also referred to this hospital.

Dr Madapu said that many reports coming from Niloufer Hospital suggest an increase in the cases of viral pneumonia. She added that the number of paediatric OPD consultations had increased tremendously as compared to the Covid situation.

Considering the current situation, medical experts have suggested that parents make their children wear proper masks for some more time, at least until the viral infections loom large. It is important to note that while children may be safer at home while wearing masks, they still need to be protected when they attend schools or go out to other places where they may come in contact with others.

