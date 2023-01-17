Chennai man kills wife, daughter and mom before killing self in Tarnaka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 34-year-old man from Chennai reportedly killed his wife, mother and four-year-old daughter before dying by suicide in Tarnaka. While it was initially alleged that the victims had entered into a suicide pact and killed themselves, it was later found out that domestic issues plagued the family. Police suspect that the incident took place late on Sunday or early on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Vivin Prathap, who worked at a Mercedes Benz showroom in Chennai, his wife Sindhoora, 32, who worked with the Bank of Baroda, their daughter Aadhya and his mother Rajani, 69. Sindhoora arrived in the city about six months ago as part of a job transfer while her husband kept working in Chennai and would visit Hyderabad every month.

While Vivin would try and convince her to move back to Chennai and look for another job, she wasn’t interested in the plan. He began suspecting that she was having an extramarital affair and the couple would quarrel over it, sources said.

During one such fight on Sunday, Vivin allegedly became enraged and killed the three with a cable wire before hanging himself from the ceiling with an iron chain. As per a complaint filed by Rajendra Prasad, Sindhoora’s father, Osmania police have registered a case under Sections 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and 302 of the Indian Penal Code and sent the bodies for autopsy.

