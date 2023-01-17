Four of a family drown in reservoir in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A quick swim turned tragic for a family in Vikarabad after four members reportedly drowned in Kotepally reservoir in Vikarabad district on Monday afternoon. Sources said the victims — Venkatesh, 25 an MBA graduate, Rajesh, 24, a private firm employee, and agricultural workers Lokesh, 28, and Jagadish, 24, — hailed from the same family in Manneguda.

All of them knew swimming, but when one of the four slipped and started drowning, the remaining three also jumped in, sources said. Locals noticed them and alerted the police.

They also jumped into the water to save them, but their efforts were in vain. Three bodies were found at once while the remaining one was found an hour later. Police moved the bodies to the Vikarabad Government Hospital for autopsy and informed their family.

HYDERABAD: A quick swim turned tragic for a family in Vikarabad after four members reportedly drowned in Kotepally reservoir in Vikarabad district on Monday afternoon. Sources said the victims — Venkatesh, 25 an MBA graduate, Rajesh, 24, a private firm employee, and agricultural workers Lokesh, 28, and Jagadish, 24, — hailed from the same family in Manneguda. All of them knew swimming, but when one of the four slipped and started drowning, the remaining three also jumped in, sources said. Locals noticed them and alerted the police. They also jumped into the water to save them, but their efforts were in vain. Three bodies were found at once while the remaining one was found an hour later. Police moved the bodies to the Vikarabad Government Hospital for autopsy and informed their family.