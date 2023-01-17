Stand-up comedy, it’s all about content and reels

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stand-up comedy has taken centre stage in entertainment in the city. Comedians have taken this profession in a more serious way, and so most have been getting to watch them on stage almost every day. With the help of social media, these comedy stars have not been looking back and have been doing the best of the content. While this year seems way more interesting to these humorous buddies, we get in touch with them about what they have planned to make their shows even more convincing to the audience and how they have been getting good responses from the public as well.

Sandesh Jonny, the well-known stand-up comedian from the city, is leaving no stone unturned to make his mark in the industry. Conducting shows that have been making the audience laugh out loud, he talks about how comedians have grown over the years. “Many new videos are coming up, and people are trying to create new content. This year in Hyderabad, many of them have been putting up shows, and for now, the scene is on an upward scale.

Mostly everyone is focusing on how to put out content these days and how to make more followers. Basically, the game has become more of social media these days. In 2016, when we started off comedy, we would just focus on writing jokes and never thought so much about videos; now, we have to put out videos. There is a certain improvement content-wise, as well as there are new issues coming up, last two years were good for us and I think most of the content would come from there, which would focus on Covid-19, the Ukraine war, and so on. Many comics also talk about mental health, LGBTQ, and so on. We have been covering new emerging topics, and we have a lot to reflect on as well. This year looks great for comedy.”

In addition to that, comedian Bhavneet, who has also been making funny videos that most of us can relate to, talks about upcoming social media trends of comedy, “Last year ended on a pretty high note. We are the stand-up comedians from the YouTube era, and recently the biggest comedians were invented at Kapil’s show (The Kapil Sharma Show) which is like a mainstream acknowledgment, and a huge gap was bridged there, and a lot of them got to know that this is how you can watch stand up or start doing it.

Every new year, a surge of people start doing open mics. In Hyderabad, every year, at least three or four stick around and to comedy regularly. This time I am hoping the number is bigger. Because of reels, the short joke format has become very important, and a lot of people are writing short jokes that can be done in 30-odd seconds. It is helpful. I am doing a show on 10 Mark Answers, all stories from school. This is the first time I will be doing a show of 1 hour of a complete story, and I am excited.”

Elaborating on the YouTube scene, Kirtiraj M, who started doing comedy for the past four years adds, “Couple of years, everything was on YouTube, now the scene has changed, and it is all about reels and how many followers you have on Instagram. Stand-up comedy is surviving only because of social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. One of your jokes gets viral, and people start to recognise you and buy tickets for the show.”

Sakil Ansari, another comedian from the city commenting on how content has changed and how they have been careful with picking up content says, “The main platform here is Instagram; comedians record their videos and try to make their work viral. You can just shoot easily and then upload the video. The more you are putting content on social media, the more it helps. Audiences have also increased day by day. One thing about content is that comics would fear to do religious comedy and political comedy. We have become a bit alert. The content is evolving now, and that is great for now.”

