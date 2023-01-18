Culinary wizard and beyond

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prerna, a woman now in her fifties, has been running an Indian restaurant in downtown Manhattan for two decades. She is on the cusp of a midlife crisis and her life starts to unravel when she suddenly loses her son, her lease, and with these, her passion for cooking. Caught in the grip of newly awakened emotions, Prerna finds herself confronted by many haunting questions from her past, which take her back to her motherland, India. And so begins an intensely personal struggle.

Would Prerna be able to forgive herself, escape her past and rediscover her true passion? The heartwarming tale of a chef’s journey back to her roots forms the premise of the recently released book by chef and author Vikas Khanna titled Imaginary Rain published by Penguin. Vikas Khanna is one of the most beloved Indian chefs in the world.

He is an award-winning Michelin Star chef and the host of highly rated prime-time shows, such as MasterChef India, Twist of Taste and India’s Mega Kitchens. Chef Vikas has been a guest on Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares and Hell’s Kitchen, as well as The Martha Stewart Show, Throwdown! with Bobby Flay and MasterChef Australia. He has hosted events for former US president Barack Obama, the Dalai Lama, Pope Francis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other world leaders and celebrities. In 2015, Deutsche Welle named him as one of the world’s ten most iconic chefs of all time. Not only that, Chef Vikas works with several foundations worldwide to support the fight against malnutrition in India.

Almost an autobiographical journey

Talking about the book, Chef Vikas says, “The book revolves around a dark subject — the struggle of brown people living abroad. Before I got my first Michelin star, there was a lot of hard work which led to it. There were so many invisible layers, so many people to thank, many sacrifices made. The book highlights the pain of NRIs. The disconnect they feel after leaving everything behind to chase after the great American dream. When I came to the US, I promised my mother that no matter what, I will not sell my soul. I had to work hard to change people’s perspective towards Indian chefs abroad. No one respected Indian chefs as chefs, treated more like a cook.

Now things are changing, people have started to respect Indian food. There is a line in the book — ‘Pata nhi ajkal India bohot yaad raha hai’ — the angst the people feel when they are down and away from home. Also, I am turning this book into a motion picture where actress Shabana Azmi will play the lead and it release later this year.” Further adding about how he manages to don all the caps together — chef, author, judge and filmmaker, he says, “I want to extend myself to every possible direction, be it writing, judging or movies. I plan my work a lot and juggle between books, restaurants, movies and shows. In fact, I just completed writing another book which will release in the coming years.” When asked what made him zero in on the title Imaginary Rain, the chef laughs and says, “I like to keep it a secret. At the end of the book/movie people will get to know why this title. Moreover, I feel the need to use my voice against oppression and bullying. When you have the voice and stage, it is important to address issues.”

Getting it real

Elaborating about his 13 years association with the cooking reality show, MasterChef India, Chef Vikas says, “It has been a great journey, celebrating cultures, roots and people. This season I am especially more than happy as Michelin Star awardee Garima Arora made her debut on the show. For the past four years I have been trying to get her onboard, finally it happened this year. Her presence elevates the platform. She is awesome and the work she has done is simply great. She has rebooted the world of Indian chefs, inspiring so many people. On the other hand, working with Chef Ranveer Brar is always fun. He is like a younger brother to me. Both of us have common roots and I am really proud of his achievements.”

There are lots of possibilities in the culinary world now, shares Chef Vikas. “If you are interested in joining the culinary world, just go for it. There are lots of options now — you can start with a cloud kitchen or a cafe before making it big. It is important to keep going at it and work consistently with passion if one wants to succeed in the beautiful culinary world,” concludes Chef Vikas.

