On masks, resolutions and self acceptance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is already two weeks past the 1st of January. Many of us by now have either given up on our resolutions or are making attempts to fulfil the tasks on our list. Some of us are struggling with feelings of guilt, for abandoning our resolutions and some more are wondering, ‘what was I thinking when I wrote that’! Happens every year right?... Right! Every year we think, ‘next January, watch me fly’!

And every morning we put on our masks. Most of the time habitually, and we don’t even realise or notice when we are doing this. Well, we’ve done this all our lives haven’t we?

As a child, trying to be brave, and not cry while taking an injection. As a teenager smiling through the tears of a breakup. As a professional, struggling with a difficult boss or a stressful workplace. As a spouse,trying to ‘man up’ after we’ve lost our jobs. As a mother trying to smile beatifically while struggling with a sick child, a job and ageing parents.

Masks, masks, everywhere, and then we have our list of things ‘to do’, a list of things of ‘I should’, and a list of things of’ I need to change ‘immediately’.

In my 30 years as a therapist, and in every session, I ask the person in front of me what they would want to change about themselves and why they wish to change these things.

And over 30 years, so many answers. so many ‘I shoulds’, ‘I musts’, ‘I oughts’, and ‘I absolutely have to do lists’. I have always waited if anybody would write down one little answer on that sheet of paper that would validate all these shoulds and musts, one answer that says ‘I don’t think I want to change anything I just want to get better at who I am’!

Faking our way through life, has become a habit. The fear that the real you or the real me isn’t likeable, or lovable, the fear of nonacceptance, and a sense of dissatisfaction about who we are are could be some reasons why we are fake about most things in life. Over the years, we build walls, gates with large padlocks on them all around us and try to be ‘the happy’ one or the ‘pulled together’ one.

If you feel that life is all about being the happy one or projecting your better side always then do ask yourself these questions:

Have you always been honest with yourself about yourself?

Do you try too hard to please?

Do you think that others opinions are more important than yours?

Do you feel that there is a right or wrong way to feel in any situation?

Do you feel that people will not love you if you gain weight, change jobs, drop out of your profession to do something else,or take a break?

Do you feel worn out, tired but still make resolutions that are hard to fulfil?

Are you able to list out your strengths and weaknesses without feeling ashamed of your weaknesses?

Are you constantly under pressure to do better?

Have you pretended to be someone you’re not just to gain acceptance?

Are you constantly trying to fit in?

If you answered yes even to a few of these questions then it’s time to pause, rest, and realign.It’s hard to be genuine in an incredibly fake world.But here are a few things that might help realign your thoughts and fears.

Learn to accept yourself for who you are.

It’s okay for few people don’t like you.

Accept that you need breaks too. You are not superhuman.

It’s ok to wake up late sometimes.

It’s ok to feel lazy sometimes too.

There’s nothing wrong with choosing yourself over others.

Wanting to lose a few pounds is ok, as long as you’re doing it for yourself and not for somebody elses approval.

Take pride in whatever you do. You are evolving and turning into a better version of yourself.

Forgive yourself for reacting in certain ways, when you were going through bad times.

It’s not selfish to love oneself. Self-care is important, only if you’re okay can you reach out and help others.

I know these are hard and difficult sometimes. But the process of evolution was never easy. Every year you make a resolution to change yourself

This year, make it resolution to be yourself!

(The author is a mental health professional and psychotherapist at Dhrithi Wellness Clinic)

