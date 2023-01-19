Home Cities Hyderabad

3D printed bones give new lease of life to 21-yr-old cancer patient

In the past, such artificial limbs had to be imported from Germany.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Doctors at Amor Hospitals gave a new lease of life to a 21-year-old patient by implanting indigenously produced 3D printed bones to restore movement in his cancer-affected forearm.
According to Dr Kishore B Reddy, an ortho-oncologist at Amor Hospital, the youngster from Sangareddy developed bone cancer in his forearm. “After the biopsy, we have decided to give chemotherapy first and then go for surgery.

The major problem in this case was the involvement of radial bone in cancer,” he said.
“Generally, there are only two options in such cases, amputation from the elbow or implantation of artificial bone. Even implantation of artificial bone does not work very well as it does not restore hand movements completely,” he said.

“In such a situation, a patient-specific implant (PSI) is the only way out. In the past, such artificial limbs had to be imported from Germany. It would have taken almost a month or two. But now, thanks to the government’s Make in India initiative, 3D printing technology has come to our country,” Dr Reddy explained.

“The surgery can now be performed within 10 days. Implanting artificial bones that fit them properly with the patient’s measurements, the hand works just like normal,” he added.

“In the past, we used to face a lot of problems due to the non-availability of technology. In future, all orthopaedic problems will be solved with 3D-printed materials. Plates, screws, and everything will be prepared according to the patient’s measurements. This will enable the patient to recover in a very short time,” he said.

