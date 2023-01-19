A healthy twist

Home Cities Hyderabad

CE checks out the Kashmiri Bhat Dry Fruit stall at Numaish, which is famous for their organic products

Kashmiri Bhat Dry Fruit stall.(Photo | Vinay Madapu)

HYDERABAD: Ared banner painted with a golden-coloured letter is used almost every year during the time of Numaish. This is what the Kashmiri Bhat Dry Fruit stall looked like, keeping the decor low-key yet enhancing the place with organic products. This stall has something special to talk about - now run by the fourth generation of the family, the dry fruit stall has been fascinating people due to the owner who has knowledge about the products that are on display. Tayyib Bashir who is the third-generation son running this stall, chats with CE about his stall and why they come year after year.

Talking about the history of Kashmiri Bhat Dry Fruit stall, Tayyib says, “We have been here since 1951, all our products are organic and each product here has medicinal benefits. The last few years here have been very beneficial but this year the sale has come down. The rate of the stall has also become expensive. I remember the time when my dad would manage the stalls here. The speciality of our stall is that we do not use way too much decor, we keep it simple yet attract customers here.

All our products are organic and these cannot be stored when the temperature here is above 40 degrees. Way too much heat can spoil them.”

The owner seemed to be fascinating his customers with different medicinal facts that every product has in the stall. “Everything here is beneficial for your body in one way or the other. We have jams made of different fruits like apricot, mulberry, blueberry, sweet lemon and others that are extracted from real fruits and it helps to increase immunity. We also have four kinds of honey amongst which one of them is white honey made out of fruit. This does not have any kind of sugar added to it. Here you can also get stuff that could help with cardiovascular problems. Overall I could explain each product’s medicinal facts.”

The store which has dry fruits and spices also has face scrubs and other skin care products. “We have pure scrubs made of organic ingredients that are found in Kashmir. Even our spices have different varieties which are again priced accordingly. I would assure you would take a package of health if one stops by our stall,” concludes Tayyib.

