Educate wisely

HYDERABAD: Teens have always been prone to sexual abuse and lately, we get to hear many incidents on rape and victims of sexual abuse. All the victims between the ages of 10 and 16 have been facing inconceivable challenges and a major reason for that has to be imputed to everyone who has been quietly listening to such kind of incidents happening around them. While most of us blame the situation, we forget the grass root problem of such issues. CE speaks to a few experts in order to understand the reasons behind these issues and how one could prevent this from happening.

Radhika Acharya, a clinical psychologist and counsellor, who has been dealing with students or rather teens who have been facing difficulties, and making them aware of sexual education and how they should be handling the situation. Explaining the reasons on how it could be stopped, she says, “Lack of awareness is always there regarding such issues. Nowadays there is so much awareness of wrong ways and wrong terms but if you take the previous generation, the knowledge about this is zero.

The root of the problem, in my point of view, is that there is enough wrong information in every resource. For example, starting from home, we used to sleep on one bed, but nowadays, from a very young age, namely from months, children are made to sleep away from their parents and often, it makes these kids curious as they are getting exposed wrongly to these things through movies, homes, neighbourhoods and especially media. So, that is the reason why a child’s mind is a curious one.

Under the carpet, these issues are going on, but how many cases are getting reported? The kids are getting exposure at a very young age and knowingly or unknowingly they become curious or want the experience. Class 1 and 2 students talk about sex as they have access to that information. I am not surprised as I have seen many cases where class 8 and 9 students use unused washrooms for their sexual activity.

Being involved in sexual activities at a very young age is slowly becoming a normal thing. Some families also encourage dating and parents do not have any problem with this. Rather than awareness, they do not have the right awareness and teachers are shying away from teaching sexually related lessons, either they are not trained or it could be any other reason.

I know a few kids who involve themselves in unprotected sexual activities and then they take an i-pill a number of times. They do not understand how it affects their body.” Further adding, “Parents do not have time to sit with their kids and understand what is going on in their lives. Children are exposed to porn at an early age and so they get curious. Children have to be given realistic awareness and the first responsibility lies with the parents and then with the schools. There are plenty of issues that could lead to a problem later if kids indulge in such activities. Parents cannot say they do not have time because there are small kids who are getting molested and in adulthood, they are suffering. Parents should be giving time and creating awareness among children,” she adds.

Pavani Mekala, Rehabilitation Psychologist talking about how parents and the school should take responsibility for such issues, shares, “If you can observe, there is a lot of difference in parenting these days, and they think wrongly about feminism and consent. It is the knowledge that should be given by parents and this comes from a family, which is missing nowadays. Children need to be told and should be able to witness consent and mutual cooperation. Parenting, I feel, should be done better for both women and men. Women are also misusing the term and manipulating men. We need to give good education to both genders about consent, boundaries, using safe words and communicating safely. There is a stigma around this, which men use to their advantage.

These are some areas that need to be worked on. In the Indian set up, we do not have a separate section as sexual education, which should be a mandatory subject where urges, age factor and proper ways to do things should be discussed. Education should be given to both genders together as the shaming starts when children start giving hints that they do not understand. Both genders should take part and be educated, and that should be a mandatory subject just like economics, biology and others. If you make it mandatory, the stigma around it also comes down.”

