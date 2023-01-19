Fire breaks out in Secunderabad's Deccan Night Wear store

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out in the Deccan Night Wear store at Nallagutta in Secunderabad on Thursday resulting in the fire personnel rescuing as many as ten people who were trapped inside the store. The fear of some more people being on the first and second floors as the fire personnel were trying their best level to rescue them was prevalent.

Officials suspect that two more people are still in the building. The rescue and firefighting operations which started three hours ago are still ongoing. It may take some hours to control the fire completely.

A short circuit is said to be the reason for the fire accident. The Ramgopalpet police along with fire department personnel are working hand in hand to douse the fire.

WATCH:

Dense smoke circulated in the entire building and neighbourhood causing inconvenience to the locals. The raging fire that took place in the building spread in different directions, while the fire personnel reached the spot with three fire tenders at first, but immediately expanded it to six to control the fire.

However, the heavy smoke was hindering the rescue operations. A fire brigade crane has also reached the spot to rescue four inmates that got stuck in the five-storeyed building. The rescued are identified as Rajesh, Rupesh, Maniraju and Niklesh. The names of other persons are yet to be known.

With the information given about the building specifications, fire personnel entered the building with extra fire tenders and the rescue operation is continuing to see if anyone else is still trapped in the ill-fated building.

The police and fire staff asked the inmates of nearby shops to vacate their shops as precautionary measures. Cops are also vacating the residents of nearby colonies to safer places, suspecting that the fire may spread to other buildings and houses. The ill-fated commercial complex houses several stores including car accessories.

