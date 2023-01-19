Mana Ooru-Mana Badi:  4 more components added to the list

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to strengthen the infrastructure in government schools, the State Education department has decided to add four more components to the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme. As part of this plan, the government schools will also be provided with dining hall furniture in high schools, steel cupboards, magazine racks and carpets for reading corner libraries in all schools.

The government has accorded administrative approval for Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme for comprehensive development and strengthening of the infrastructure of the government and local body schools in the State. As a part of the campaign, 26,072 schools will get a new lease of life with 12 components to be installed in a phased manner. These include functional toilets, drinking water, furniture, painting of schools, green chalkboards, compound walls, kitchen sheds, new classrooms wherever necessary, electrification and implementation of digital education.

The director of school education and ex-officio state project director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan had requested to add the above-mentioned items to the schools. Accordingly, the government added the items, issuing an order on Wednesday by the education secretary to the State government Vakati Karuna. The School Education department will purchase these items through centralised procurement on rate contract system.

